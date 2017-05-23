Kris Anne Monteith Named Chief of FCC's Wireline Bureau

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has removed "acting" from the job description of acting FCC Wireline Bureau chief Kris Anne Monteith.

“The FCC and the American people are lucky to have someone as skilled and dedicated as Kris leading this important arm of the agency,” said Pai in making the announcement. “The FCC has a vital role to play in clearing the way for broadband investment across America and in helping spur deployment where it lags behind. I am grateful that Kris has agreed to continue to lead our talented team of dedicated professionals in furthering these important goals.”

Monteith's bureau is a lead actor in Pai's stated prime directive of closing the broadband digital divide by encouraging that broadband investment and spurring lagging deployment.

Monteith has been at the agency for two decades, including as acting chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and chief of the Enforcement Bureau. Her resume also includes deputy chief of the Wireline Bureau and the Media Bureau.