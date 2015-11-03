Krigsman Named CEO at Ad Data Firm SQAD

SQAD, which collects and analyzes TV ad costs, named Marc Krigsman as CEO, succeeding the company’s owner Neil Klar, who becomes vice chairman.

Krigsman had been CEO at Cross Media Works, a company he started. Previously, he’d been with Turner, Fox Cable, ESPN and ABC.

“Marc is the ideal leader to advance SQAD into the future as we continue to add capabilities to help our clients adapt to an increasingly fragmented media marketplace,” said Klar. “With Marc’s proven ability to translate vision into execution, he will apply our principles of innovation, transparency and integrity as he continues to guide SQAD through its evolution to a full service media forecasting and planning resource. I am proud of what we have done over the past 25 years, and look forward to our future growth with Marc at the helm.”

SQAD, which collects ad price data from invoices of many of the national leading marketers, recently acquired Workhorse Software, an ad planning software firm. Clarion Capital Partners LLC also made an investment in SQAD.

“The number of choices for marketers has increased exponentially, but the dollars available to put towards those choices has not kept pace,” said Krigsman. “This unbalance creates a need for agencies and marketers to have better insights and tools to manage their marketing initiatives. SQAD is the world leader in market intelligence and innovative tools for media and is uniquely situated to serve that need.”