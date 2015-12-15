Kreiz Leaving Maker, Holt to Run Digital Studio

The Walt Disney Co. said that Ynon Kreiz will be leaving Maker Studios and that the new head of the unit will be Courtney Holt, who had been chief strategy officer.

Kreiz’s departure is effective Jan. 11. Holt will report directly to Jimmy Pitaro, co-chair of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, effective immediately

“We are pleased that Courtney Holt has agreed to take on an expanded role leading Maker Studios as we continue to explore new ways to leverage Maker’s unique capabilities across The Walt Disney Company,” said Pitaro. “We also want to thank Ynon Kreiz, who in just three short years helped Maker Studios become the global leader in short-form entertainment. We appreciate his leadership during this critical time.”

Holt had been an adviser to News Corp. digital and president of Myspace Music before joining Maker.