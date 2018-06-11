Kraken Rum Signs Up As Integrated eLeague Sponsor

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum has signed up as an integrated sponsor of the eLeague, the gaming venture formed by Turner and IMG.

As the official distilled spirits partner of eLeague, the Kraken will advertise on television, digital and social eLeague programming and will be highlighted in the eLeague Kraken Boss Battle, a custom feature in which pro players and fans can compete against each other. A branded website will have recap videos and a leader board.

The Kraken and eLeague will also be hosting a part at E3, the gaming convention which starts Monday in Los Angeles.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Kraken joins other non-gaming sponsors of the eLeague, including Geico, Boost and Cheez-It. Other sponsors include Dell/Alienware computers and HyperX accessories.

“eLeague has provided advertising partners – both endemic and non-endemic – with an expanding canvas of innovative marketing opportunities that tap into the passion of our fans,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior VP of sales for Turner Sports. “That is exactly what we are doing with The Kraken Rum, and we are excited to introduce them into the space and to our highly-engaged fan base.

The sponsorship also includes branded content integration across eLeague content on linear and digital platforms and a presence on eLeague’s scrolling AdTracker, which provides stats during breaks in the action. Kraken’s sponsorship will also be boosted by Launchpad Turner’s social distribution capability.

The current eLeague competition is the Street Fighter V Invitational 2018, appearing live on Twitch with matches on TBS Fridays.