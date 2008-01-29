KPSE Palm Springs, Calif., Deal Closes

Mirage Media’s $5.7 million sale of KPSE Palm Springs, Calif., to Journal Broadcast Group closed.

Low-power KPSE is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

The acquisition creates a duopoly for Journal, which owns NBC affiliate KMIR. “With two television stations in this market, we can better serve advertisers and viewers in the Coachella Valley and build an even stronger presence in the community,” Journal CEO Doug Kiel said when the deal was hatched in September.

Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction.