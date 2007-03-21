KPPX Sacks Porn Prankster
Ion Media Networks station KPPX Phoenix came down hard on an employee suspected of inserting pornography into a broadcast last week, firing the unnamed staffer and threatening legal action. About 30 seconds of porn video interrupted a news show featuring Tom Brokaw March 12, causing a flood of calls from enraged viewers.
Palm Beach, Fla.-based Ion called it “an intolerable act of human sabotage.” A KPPX spokesperson said the suspect “faces further legal action.”
