KPPX Sacks Porn Prankster

Ion Media Networks station KPPX Phoenix came down hard on an employee suspected of inserting pornography into a broadcast last week, firing the unnamed staffer and threatening legal action. About 30 seconds of porn video interrupted a news show featuring Tom Brokaw March 12, causing a flood of calls from enraged viewers.

Palm Beach, Fla.-based Ion called it “an intolerable act of human sabotage.” A KPPX spokesperson said the suspect “faces further legal action.”