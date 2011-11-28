‘Kourtney & Kim' Sees Highest-Rated Season Premiere
Kim Kardashian's very public divorce may be driving ratings
to her reality spin-off on E!
The season premiere of Kourtney & Kim Take New York
returned to nearly 3.2 million viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m., making it the series'
most-watched season opener ever, according to Nielsen.
The episode was up 6% in total viewers and up 8% in adults
18-49, delivering 2.3 million viewers in the key demo, compared to last
season's premiere.
The showing drove the season premiere of After Lately to a
series-high 1.2 million total viewers at 11 p.m. Sunday night, up 7% over its
series premiere, and 937,000 adults 18-49, up 12%, also a high.
