'Kourtney & Kim' Finale Hits Series Highs

The fourth season finale of Kourtney & Kim Take New York hit a series high on Sunday,

averaging 4.5 million total viewers at 10 p.m. on E!.

Sunday's episode more than doubled the viewership of last

season's finale and was E!'s third most-watched telecast ever among adults

18-49 (3.3 million) and total viewers. Overall, season four of Kourtney & Kim was up 50% over last,

averaging 3.2 million viewers a week.

Kourtney & Kim

also spurred the second season finale of After

Lately at 11 p.m. to its own series high, drawing 1.7 million total

viewers. After Lately has averaged

1.1 million total viewers in its eight-episode run, up 33% over its first

season.

Earlier in the night, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2012 SAG Awards delivered

nearly 1.5 million total viewers from 6-8 p.m., up 22% over the prior year.