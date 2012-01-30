'Kourtney & Kim' Finale Hits Series Highs
The fourth season finale of Kourtney & Kim Take New York hit a series high on Sunday,
averaging 4.5 million total viewers at 10 p.m. on E!.
Sunday's episode more than doubled the viewership of last
season's finale and was E!'s third most-watched telecast ever among adults
18-49 (3.3 million) and total viewers. Overall, season four of Kourtney & Kim was up 50% over last,
averaging 3.2 million viewers a week.
Kourtney & Kim
also spurred the second season finale of After
Lately at 11 p.m. to its own series high, drawing 1.7 million total
viewers. After Lately has averaged
1.1 million total viewers in its eight-episode run, up 33% over its first
season.
Earlier in the night, E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2012 SAG Awards delivered
nearly 1.5 million total viewers from 6-8 p.m., up 22% over the prior year.
