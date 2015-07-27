Kotb, Philbin to Cohost Part One of B&C Hall of Fame

Today’s Hoda Kotb and veteran television personality Regis Philbin have been tapped to cohost the first part of the 25th anniversary Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame gala on Oct. 20 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

Kotb cohosts the fourth hour of NBC’s Today with 2015 Hall of Fame inductee Kathie Lee Gifford. Kotb also is a correspondent for Dateline and contributes across all of the network’s platforms.

Philbin was the longtime cohost of Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, which was changed to Live With Regis and Kelly after Gifford’s departure in 2000. He left the syndicated talker in 2011. The 83-year-old recently joined Today as a special contributor.

A host for the second part of the celebration, which is part of NYC Television Week, will be announced soon.

The 2015 Hall of Fame class includes:

• Ed Carroll – COO, AMC Networks, Inc.

• Michael T. Fries – president and CEO, Liberty Global

• Don Garber – commissioner, Major League Soccer; CEO, Soccer United Marketing

• Chris Geraci – president of National Broadcast, OMD

• Kathie Lee Gifford – cojost, fourth hour of NBC’s Today

• Robert A. Iger – chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company

• Lou LaTorre – president, advertising sales, Fox Cable Networks (Retired)

• Alfred C. Liggins III – chairman and CEO, TV One

• Philip J. Lombardo – CEO, Citadel Communications Company, L.P.

• Dave Lougee – president, Tegna Media

• Dr. Phil McGraw – host and executive producer, Dr. Phil

• Donna Speciale – president, Turner Broadcasting Ad Sales

For more information on this year’s inductees and for ticket, go to bchalloffame.com.