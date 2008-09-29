Koondel Upped at CBS Television Distribution

Scott Koondel was named president of distribution for CBS Television Distribution, said John Nogawski, CTD's president.

Koondel's new duties will include overseeing all areas of distribution, including sales of first-run and off-network programs and content to cable networks and new-media outlets, as well as legal, research, marketing and promotion.

"Scott's strategic approach will serve us well as we aggressively move toward monetizing the different mediums available to our enormous library," Nogawski said.

Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales, will continue to oversee sales of first-run programs.

In promoting Koondel, Nogawski said he wanted one person to coordinate all of CBS' sales efforts now that the company is placing programs on so many platforms, including TV stations, cable, online and mobile.

"He's an outside-the-box thinker and he's well-versed in all media so he knows what the opportunities can be," Nogawski said. "Anything that's distribution-related, anything that's going to touch any place that might have sales contact with any of our products, Scott now will be chief coordinator of that effort. The ball won't be dropped anymore."

Koondel has been at CTD since 1994 when he joined as Eastern-division manager in New York. He was promoted to vice president of off-network television sales in 1997. In 1999, he was named senior VP and national sales manager. Prior to joining CBS, Koondel held executive positions in sales and marketing at Tribune, A&E Television Networks and Cox Broadcasting.