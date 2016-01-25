Kolb Joins Discovery as Manager, Digital Nets

Former E! Entertainment president Suzanne Kolb has joined Discovery Communications as executive VP and general manager of Discovery Digital Network. Kolb will oversee Discovery's 70 web-native brands and series, social media partnerships and the company's efforts in virtual reality.

"We are very fortunate to have Suzanne leading Discovery Digital Networks – networks that engage millennials and offer meaningful opportunities for advertisers and partners wanting to reach them," said Karen Leever, executive VP & general manager, Digital Media, to whom Kolb reports. "She is an accomplished entertainment executive and content champion, and I look forward to seeing DDN thrive under her leadership."

Kolb left NBCUniversal as the company restructured its cable networks. At E! she helped launch shows including its first scripted series, The Royals.