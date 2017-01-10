Kogan Joining TBS & TNT in Digital Media Position

Karina Kogan was named senior VP of digital media and product for TBS and TNT.

Kogan, who had been executive VP of digital for Participant Media, will report to Michael Engleman, executive VP of entertainment marketing and brand innovation for TBS and TNT.

She will oversee TBS and TNT’s digital team based in Atlanta and its Los Angeles content-marketing team. She will also collaborate with the TBS & TNT innovation team to build digital products designed to deliver premium content and positive consumer experiences on multiple platforms.

"Karina has a diverse set of skills that balance product development, technology and operations with content creation and digital/social publishing, making her a perfect fit for this key position," said Engleman. "We're delighted to welcome her to our team.”

Prior to Participant, Kogan was the executive VP and chief marketing officer of Buzzmedia, a leading digital pop culture network.