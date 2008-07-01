KNTV Slashes Eight

NBC Local Media Division station KNTV San Jose-Oakland-San Francisco, Calif., laid off eight people Friday, including four on-air and four behind-the-scenes.

The on-air talent included Noelle Walker and Danny Garza.

A KNTV spokesperson said the layoffs were due in part to a weak business economy and “an ongoing restructuring of the business” that involves more new-media offerings, as opposed to simply producing traditional television. “We’re finding ways to serve our audience in multiple ways across multiple platforms,” the spokesperson said.

KNTV’s layoffs were previously reported on TVSpy.com.

Staffers were also mourning the loss of former KNTV news director Terry McElhatton, who died of a heart attack over the weekend.