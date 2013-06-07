Knoles Named Director of CTD's New Late-Night Entry 'Arsenio Hall'

Leon Knoles has been named director for CBS Television Distribution's new late-night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, it was announced Friday by executive producers Arsenio Hall, John Ferriter and Neal Kendall.

"Leon Knoles knows live television, music and, more importantly, how I work -- which is an unbeatable combination in my opinion," Hall said. "He has the sensibility as well as the experience to deliver the nightly entertainment we envision for the show. We're lucky to have him on board."

Arsenio Hall premieres September 9, 2013.

With over two decades in the television industry and a passion for music, Knoles has directed a wide range of talent including Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Mumford and Sons and Barbra Streisand, as well as hosts Jon Stewart, Jack Black, Neil Patrick Harris and Jamie Foxx.

His directing credits include such PBS specials as The National Tree Lighting, The Tenors Lead With Your Heart,Country Music: In Performance At The White House, Michael Feinstein "The Sinatra Legacy," Gloria Estefan "The Standards" and The Motown Sound: In Performance At The White House.

Knoles started his career as a technical director and includes among his credits three seasons of American Idol, five seasons of Last Comic Standing, the BET Honors and Comedy Central Roast, as well as stints on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Real Time With Bill Maher, The Late Late Show With Craig Kilborn, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live! With Kelly and The Wayne Brady Show. He segued to directing with Damon Wayans' comedy special Way Out for Comedy Central.

The Arsenio Hall Show will be shot in Hollywood at the Sunset Bronson studios. It is produced by Eye Productions Inc., in association with Arsenio Hall Communications Ltd. and Octagon Entertainment Productions, and distributed by CBS Television Distribution.