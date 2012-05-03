Knicks Ratings Up 81% on MSG for 2011-12 Season
No doubt buoyed by a dose of "Linsanity,"
The 2011-12 season for the New York Knicks was the highest-rated
regular season ever for the team's regional sports net, MSG Network.
The
network averaged a 3.3 HH rating, which was up 81% over last season
(1.82). MSG also set highs in every key demo. Knicks telecasts averaged
ratings of 1.62 in A25-54 (+65%) and 1.55 in A18-34 (+6%) and 2.43 in
M25-54 (+54%) and M18-34 (+4%).
MSG started tracking household ratings beginning with the 1988-89 season.
The
network continues its coverage of the Knicks with Game 3 of the team's
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Miami Heat on Thursday
night.
