Knicks Ratings Up 81% on MSG for 2011-12 Season

No doubt buoyed by a dose of "Linsanity,"

The 2011-12 season for the New York Knicks was the highest-rated

regular season ever for the team's regional sports net, MSG Network.

The

network averaged a 3.3 HH rating, which was up 81% over last season

(1.82). MSG also set highs in every key demo. Knicks telecasts averaged

ratings of 1.62 in A25-54 (+65%) and 1.55 in A18-34 (+6%) and 2.43 in

M25-54 (+54%) and M18-34 (+4%).

MSG started tracking household ratings beginning with the 1988-89 season.

The

network continues its coverage of the Knicks with Game 3 of the team's

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Miami Heat on Thursday

night.