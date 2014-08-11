‘Knick’ Premiere Draws 1.7M Viewers Over Weekend

Cinemax’s new drama series The Knick drew 1.7 million total viewers over its three-day premiere weekend, the network announced Monday. The series, starring Clive Owen and produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh, attracted 354,000 viewers to its initial play at 10 p.m. Friday night, and 303,000 more viewers across three subsequent replays that evening.

The premiere also played Saturday night at 10 p.m. on Cinemax’s sister network, HBO, drawing 533,000 viewers.

Speaking at a panel for the show during July’s TCA summer press tour, Soderbergh told reporters that part of motivation for working with Cinemax was wanting “to be the big kid at a small school.”