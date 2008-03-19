KMYQ Seattle Adds 9 p.m. News

Tribune Broadcasting MyNetworkTV affiliate KMYQ Seattle will launch a 9 p.m. newscast March 31.

Tribune also owns Fox affiliate KCPQ in the market, and that station airs one hour of news at 10.

KMYQ is branding the new newscast Q13FOXNews @ Nine on MyQ2. It will be anchored by David Rose and Lara Yamada Monday-Thursday and by Bill Wixey and Jennifer Cabala Friday and Saturday. It will be the only local news broadcast at 9 p.m. in the market and will follow MNT’s primetime programming, which airs from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

“I believe nine o’clock is a great opportunity for local news,” general manager Pam Pearson said. “I’m excited to be expanding Q13 Fox News to two full hours in primetime with another option for our viewers on sister station MyQ2.”