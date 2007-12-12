KMPH Reporter’s Blog Spurs Witnesses to Testify in Murder Case

Several witnesses offered their testimony to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office after following a high-profile murder case on a KMPH blog.

Reporter Nicole Garcia has been live-blogging from the courthouse in Van Nuys, Calif., as Larissa Schuster was on trial for the murder of her estranged husband. (She was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday).

According to Garcia, prosecutor Dennis Peterson said at least five people contacted the district attorney’s office to offer testimony after reading the station’s trial blogging, and two witnesses on the stand cited the KMPH blog as the reason why they ended up testifying.

Garcia had detailed accounts of the trial on the KMPH site.

KMPH is a Pappas Telecasting-owned Fox station.