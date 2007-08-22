KMBC KC Makes High-Def Jump

Hearst-Argyle Television’s KMBC Kansas City will introduce high-definition news Thursday, the first of its kind in the market.

The launch on the 5 p.m. news will coincide with the unveiling of a new 4,500-square-foot set and state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

“HD represents the next bold step in the evolution of our industry, and we’re proud to be the first station in Kansas City to provide this valued service to our viewers,” president and general manager Wayne Godsey said. “People will see a clear difference in the quality of our newscasts.”

KMBC will offer HD news at 5 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., as well as on weekends. Station Web site TheKansasCityChannel.com is offering a special HD section to help viewers make sure they’re viewing in HD.

Earlier in the week, E.W. Scripps station WCPO Cincinnati switched to HD news, too.