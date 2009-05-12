KMBC Discrimination Case Goes to Federal Court

A judge has ruled that a case involving a trio of anchors, KMBC Kansas City, and a suit claiming age and gender discrimination is heading for federal court.

Kelly Eckerman, Peggy Breit and Maria Albisu-Twyman (screen name Maria Antonia) filed the lawsuit in circuit court in November, but KMBC shifted it to federal court, reports the Kansas City Star, "on the grounds the suit depended on an analysis of a collective-bargaining agreement, which is governed by federal law."

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays decided the case does indeed belong in federal court.

The three reporters filed suit in November, alleging a "pattern and practice" of discrimination at the station, which is owned by Hearst-Argyle. They also said they'd been working in "a hostile environment."

At the time, a Hearst -Argyle lawyer, Trina Le Riche, denied the allegations and said "the company is and has always been an equal opportunity employer and neither tolerates nor practices discrimination or harassment of any kind."