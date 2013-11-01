KLFY Lafayette GM Barras Sets Retirement

Mike Barras, VP and general manager of KLFY Lafayette (La.), will

retire at the end of the year. Barras began at KLFY as a photographer in

1961. In his current role since 2001, he will serve as a senior advisor

to the CBS affiliate through June 2014.

"In his more than half a

century at KLFY, Mike Barras has become a legendary figure not just at

Lafayette's CBS station and within the community but throughout the

industry," said Deb McDermott, president and CEO of Young Broadcasting.

"His distinguished tenure is marked by dedication and commitment to the

highest standards of broadcast journalism and management. I want to

thank Mike for his many decades of service and for his steady hand

during an historic era for television."

KLFY is the market leader in DMA No. 124. No replacement has been named.

Barras

was twice named "Broadcaster of the Year" by the Louisiana Association

of Broadcasters and is past president and member of the board of

directors at the Association.