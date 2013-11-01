KLFY Lafayette GM Barras Sets Retirement
Mike Barras, VP and general manager of KLFY Lafayette (La.), will
retire at the end of the year. Barras began at KLFY as a photographer in
1961. In his current role since 2001, he will serve as a senior advisor
to the CBS affiliate through June 2014.
"In his more than half a
century at KLFY, Mike Barras has become a legendary figure not just at
Lafayette's CBS station and within the community but throughout the
industry," said Deb McDermott, president and CEO of Young Broadcasting.
"His distinguished tenure is marked by dedication and commitment to the
highest standards of broadcast journalism and management. I want to
thank Mike for his many decades of service and for his steady hand
during an historic era for television."
KLFY is the market leader in DMA No. 124. No replacement has been named.
Barras
was twice named "Broadcaster of the Year" by the Louisiana Association
of Broadcasters and is past president and member of the board of
directors at the Association.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.