Klarman Named EVP of Marketing at Fox News

Jason Klarman has been named executive VP of marketing for Fox News Media. Starting immediately, he oversees brand strategy for Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, OTT product Fox Nation, Fox News Radio, Fox News Headlines 24/7 and Fox News podcasts.

“After welcoming Jason back into the Fox News fold last year to launch Fox Nation, he made an immediate and substantial impact across all of our businesses with his strategic approach to branding and wowed us with his creativity in the process,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with him once again.”

Klarman was part of the team that launched FNC in 1996, and rose to VP of marketing before departing in 2001 for USA Cable. He rejoined Fox News as a consultant in 2018.

“Suzanne and team have built Fox News Media into a multiplatform powerhouse. I’m excited to rejoin them in expanding the brand and business as we continue to grow, innovate and dominate in this ever evolving media landscape,” he said.

Klarman previously was president of Hashtag Media Ideas. Prior to that, he was the chief marketing officer for Fullscreen Media. From 2008 through 2013, Klarman was president of Oxygen Media.