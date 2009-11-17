KITV Expands 10 PM News
Hearst's KITV Honolulu has expanded its 10 p.m. news to an hour. KITV 4 Island Television News leads into Nightline, giving the ABC affiliate a 90-minute news block.
KITV is competing against the "Hawaii News Now" brand recently launched by the combined Raycom-MCG stations KHNL, KFVE and KGMB.
"Given recent changes in the market, we believe there's a positive message in expanding our local coverage," said KITV President/General Manager Mike Rosenberg. "Also, the late night programming landscape has created some unique opportunities to reach new viewers."
KITV is moving Seinfeld from 10:35 to 6:30 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.