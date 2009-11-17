KITV Expands 10 PM News

Hearst's KITV Honolulu has expanded its 10 p.m. news to an hour. KITV 4 Island Television News leads into Nightline, giving the ABC affiliate a 90-minute news block.

KITV is competing against the "Hawaii News Now" brand recently launched by the combined Raycom-MCG stations KHNL, KFVE and KGMB.

"Given recent changes in the market, we believe there's a positive message in expanding our local coverage," said KITV President/General Manager Mike Rosenberg. "Also, the late night programming landscape has created some unique opportunities to reach new viewers."

KITV is moving Seinfeld from 10:35 to 6:30 p.m.