Kitten Bowl II Scratches and Claws Its Way to 1.3 Million Viewers

The Super Bowl wasn’t the only game to see a ratings bump on Sunday. Hallmark Channel’s annual Kitten Bowl drew 1.3 million total viewers, a 28% increase over last year’s inaugural telecast. Sunday’s bowl also outperformed Kitten Bowl I by double digits in key demographics, including a 40% uptick among adults 18-49 with 394,000 viewers.

More than 50,000 #KittenBowl tweets reached nearly 36 million Twitter users, marking Hallmark Channel’s biggest day on the social media platform in network history. In addition, the program reached 1.7 million unique users on Facebook.

“We knew animal lovers across the country would catch on and respond to Kitten Bowl,” said Bill Abbot, president and CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. “But to have experienced this kind of growth, both on air and in social media, in our second year is remarkable.”

The Kitten Bowl is a three-hour special featuring kittens competing in obstacle courses with real play-by-play announcers and a pro-bowl roster of special guests. TV personality and North Shore Animal League America national spokesperson Beth Stern hosted the event. It aired in conjunction with Pet Project, Hallmark’s initiative that encourages adoption, celebrates the joy of animals and brings to light the epidemic of pet homelessness.

“Beyond the success we have achieved in terms of tune-in and engagement,” said Abbot, “we are incredibly proud of the message Kitten Bowl sends about the importance of adoption and it is our hope that viewers across the country will be moved to rescue their next pet and give a shelter animal the loving home they so deserve.”