KITT Is Back: New Knight Rider Debuts on NBC Feb. 17

Knight Rider, the legendary 1980s TV show starting David Hasselhoff and a talking car, is getting a makeover. NBC will debut a two-hour sequel to the show Feb. 17.

In the new Knight Rider, KITT, the technologically advanced sports car, which was a Pontiac Trans-Am in the original series, is being resurrected as a Ford Mustang Shelby. Ford signed an agreement with NBC to make the Shelby the star automobile of the movie and bring the company on as a major sponsor.

The made-for-TV movie stars Justin Bruening, Deanna Russo, Sydney Tamiia Portier and Bruce Davison. Will Arnett of Arrested Development will be providing the voice of KITT. Hasselhoff will make a guest appearance as Michael Knight, reprising his earlier role.





The new Knight Rider will debut on NBC Feb.17 at 9 p.m.