Kit Harington Behind HBO Guy Fawkes Day Series ‘Gunpowder’

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, is back on HBO with another series showing a pitiless power battle. Gunpowder, a three part series about the events that led up to Guy Fawkes Day, which saw a group of English Catholics attempt to blow up the Houses of Parliament, starts on HBO Dec. 18. Harington plays Robert Catesby, a Catholic fighting for religious freedom in 17th century England, and is a co-executive producer.

Harington is actually a direct descendant of Catesby, who drove the Gunpowder Plot in London, which involved loading barrels of gunpowder in the tunnels below the Houses of Parliament. Gunpowder depicts people who don’t feel they’re represented in society, president of HBO miniseries Kary Antholis said, which makes it relevant these days. “It’s resonant with today’s political sentiment, around the world and particularly in the U.S.”

Gunpowder premiered on BBC One in the U.K. in October. It’s produced by Kudos. a part of Endemol Shine Group.

Antholis said Harington portrays his character with real zeal. “Kit’s performance as Robert Catesby has the same passion that he throws into his performance as Jon Snow,” he said.