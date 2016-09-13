Kirstie Alley Joins ‘Scream Queens’

Veteran television actor Kirstie Alley has been cast in a regular role in the second season of Scream Queens on Fox. With its premiere Sept. 20, the new season shifts from a college campus to a hospital. Alley plays a “brilliant and devious” administrator at the C.U.R.E. Institute, says Fox, where “some of the most fascinating and bizarre medical cases are under observation."

Also joining the season cast are John Stamos, Taylor Lautner and James Earl.

Alley’s recent work includes the cable series Kirstie and Fat Actress. Going further back, she starred in Veronica’s Closet and Cheers.

Alley’s film oeuvre includes Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Deconstructing Harry and the Look Who’s Talking franchise.

Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision produce Scream Queens in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created by Murphy, Falchuk and Ian Brennan, who are also writers and directors on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall is an executive producer along with the threesome.