Kirby Joins Forum on Communications Law Board

Kathleen Kirby, partner in Wiley Rein and co-chair of its media practice, has been elected to the board of the American Bar Association's Forum on Communications Law.

The forum keeps the association up to speed on legal issues involving FCC regulation, speech issues and data collection.

Kirby counsels various media clients on business and regulatory issues and was recently named to Wiley Rein's management committee.

One of her recent victories was the FCC's rejection of a challenge to Dan Snyder's Red Zebra broadcasting over the use of the "Redskins" name on air.

Kirby has been tapped to receive the 2015 First Amendment Leadership Award from the Radio-Television Digital News Foundation March 11 in Washington.