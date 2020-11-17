Kinetiq Works With LiveRamp On Measurement, Attribution

Data platform LiveRamp said it was working with Kinetiq, which measures TV ad exposures across screens, to offer advertisers a holistic view of their TV investments.

The companies said that combining Kinetiq’s catalog of 2,600 TV stations across 85 countries with LiveRamp’s measurement of campaign outcomes will provide more comprehensive attribution reporting.

“Working with LiveRamp, we aim to redefine the TV attribution model so brands, MVPDs and programmers can finally measure the full value of their marketing,” said Kevin Kohn, CEO at Kinetiq. “Paid attribution is only one part of that equation. We look forward to expanding our partnership to include attribution for TV sponsorships, earned media and product placements forever changing TV attribution for the industry.”

Earlier this year, LiveRamp forged a collaboration with Comscore to improve addressable TV activation and cross-platform video measurement. The combination of Kinetiq’s ad coverage and Comscore’s viewership data will create a high-quality source of information about campaign impressions.

Having accurate viewing data is crucial to determining the impact TV exposure had on sales and other campaign performance metrics. LiveRamp will be able to use Kinetiq’s current and historical data to determine return on investment and optimize future TV and digital buys, the companies said.