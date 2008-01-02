Kincaid Returns to KCBS/KCAL

Mike Kincaid has returned to CBS' KCBS/KCAL TV duopoly in Los Angeles.

Kincaid had been senior vice president of sales for the top-market duopoly since May 2002, when KCAL was acquired by Viacom. He was named to head up sales at CBS Radio in May 2007, taking a leave of absence in October 2007. He returned as senior VP of sales for the TV stations effective Jan. 1.





“This is a great New Year’s gift for our stations,” president and general manager Don Corsini said. “We are thrilled to have him back in the saddle again and rejoining his family here at CBS 2 and KCAL 9.”