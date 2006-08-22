Kimmel is Set For Life
By Ben Grossman
Endemol USA and ABC named late-night personality Jimmy Kimmel host of its new primetime game show, Set For Life, which will debut this season on the network.
The show gives contestants the chance to win a monthly payout for life.
Kimmel makes his return to the game show realm after previously hosting Comedy Central’s Win Ben Stein’s Money.
Set For Life is executive produced by Scott St. John, who also oversees Endemol’sNBC hit, Deal or No Deal.
