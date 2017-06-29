Kimberly Guilfoyle Signs Long-Term Deal With Fox News Channel

Kimberly Guilfoyle has signed a long-term deal at Fox News Channel and will continue as co-host of the roundtable show The Five weeknights at 9. She joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in 2006. Terms of the deal were not divulged.

Guilfoyle had been rumored to be in consideration to succeed Sean Spicer as White House spokesperson.

“Throughout the past decade, Kimberly has served as a popular commentator here at Fox News,” said Suzanne Scott, FNC president of programming. “She’s a huge asset to The Five and undoubtedly contributed to making the program a notable success.”

Guilfoyle joined the network as a legal analyst and appears regularly on Hannity, among other FNC and Fox Business Network programs. Prior to joining FNC, Guilfoyle was a legal analyst for ABC News.

“I’m excited to remain at Fox News Channel, a place I have called home for many years, and to continue my role as co-host of The Five,” said Guilfoyle. “I very much look forward to what lies ahead.”

She was previously assistant district attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and was first lady of San Francisco from 2003 through 2005, when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom.