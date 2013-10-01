Kim Martin Exiting As WE tv President

Kim Martin, the longtime leader of WE tv, is leaving her position at the women’s-targeted service.

Martin, who has served as president and general manager of WE tv for nine years, will transition into an advisory role at AMC Networks, reporting to CEO Josh Sapan.

The programmer didn’t have any immediate comment about who would assume the immediate executive leadership role at WE tv.

AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll forwarded an internal memo to workers at the programmer, informing them of Martin’s move.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.