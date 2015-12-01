Kim Ballard Appointed News Director of WFMY in North Carolina

WFMY has promoted Kim Ballard to news director, effective immediately. She had been an executive producer at the Tegna-owned CBS affiliate in Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem, N.C.

“Kim is an inspired leader, viewer advocate and news stalwart who is making WFMY News 2 the right now source for Piedmont-Triad information,” said Larry Audas, WFMY president and general manager. “In today’s 24/7 instant news world, the ability to blend social immediacy with fresh journalism and community commitment is the challenge. Kim’s well down that path of change and leadership.”

Ballard previously served as news director at WSAZ and WOWK in Huntington W.Va., and in news leadership roles at fellow Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem stations WGHP and WXII.

“A lifetime of opportunity and experience have helped shape this open door at WFMY News 2,” Ballard said. “Our team will run, not walk, through it together.”

Ballard takes over as news director for Bob Clinkingbeard, who left recently for the same position at WTSP, Tegna’s station in Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.