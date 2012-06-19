'The Killing' Viewership Down in Finale

The season two finale of AMC's The Killing drew 1.4 million viewers at 9 p.m. Sunday, down 22% from the 1.8 million that watched its premiere in April.

Overall, the drama's second season has been down over its

first after the series' creator controversially decided not to answer The Killing's central question -- who

killed Rosie Larsen -- in its season one finale.

That question was finally answered in Sunday's finale, which

averaged a 0.5 rating with adults 18-49, mostly on par with what the series has

averaged this season. It is worth noting that Sunday's finale faced competition from Game 3 ofthe NBA Finals on ABC.

AMC has not yet renewed The

Killing for a third season.