'The Killing' Returns on Par With 1.8 Million Viewers
AMC's The Killing -- which was canceled last year and
then revived for a third season -- returned to 1.8 million total viewers in its
premiere Sunday at 8 p.m., on par with its second season debut.
Compared to the drama's secondseason finale last June, Sunday's two-hour episode grew 21%, according to
Nielsen data.
The Killing was brought back to life by Fox Television
Studios after it strucka deal with Netflix, which makes the third season available to subscribers
just 90 days after airing on AMC. The third season will feature a new
self-contained story line to be resolved at the conclusion of the 12-episode
order, with stars Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman returning and the addition of
Peter Sarsgaard.
