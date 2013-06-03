'The Killing' Returns on Par With 1.8 Million Viewers

AMC's The Killing -- which was canceled last year and

then revived for a third season -- returned to 1.8 million total viewers in its

premiere Sunday at 8 p.m., on par with its second season debut.

Compared to the drama's secondseason finale last June, Sunday's two-hour episode grew 21%, according to

Nielsen data.

The Killing was brought back to life by Fox Television

Studios after it strucka deal with Netflix, which makes the third season available to subscribers

just 90 days after airing on AMC. The third season will feature a new

self-contained story line to be resolved at the conclusion of the 12-episode

order, with stars Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman returning and the addition of

Peter Sarsgaard.