'Killing Lincoln' Becomes Nat Geo's Most-Watched Telecast
National Geographic Channel's premiere of the TV movie Killing Lincoln averaged 3.4 million
viewers on Sunday at 8 p.m. according to Nielsen, scoring a total viewership
high for the network.
The two-hour factual drama, based on the book by Bill O'Reilly,
drew a 1.1 rating with adults 25-54, the channel's second-highest rating in the
demo, behind last November's Seal Team Six:
The Raid on Osama bin Laden, which drew a 1.4 rating.
Nat Geo will replay Killing Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 23 at
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET
