'Killing Lincoln' Becomes Nat Geo's Most-Watched Telecast

National Geographic Channel's premiere of the TV movie Killing Lincoln averaged 3.4 million

viewers on Sunday at 8 p.m. according to Nielsen, scoring a total viewership

high for the network.

The two-hour factual drama, based on the book by Bill O'Reilly,

drew a 1.1 rating with adults 25-54, the channel's second-highest rating in the

demo, behind last November's Seal Team Six:

The Raid on Osama bin Laden, which drew a 1.4 rating.

Nat Geo will replay Killing Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 23 at

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET