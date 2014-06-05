'Killing Kennedy' Wins Golden Beacon

The Association of Cable Communicators (ACC) has named the recipients of the 2014 Golden Beacon and Beacon Awards, honoring excellence in cable communications and public affairs.

ACC awarded the Golden Beacon, the association’s highest honor, to Killing Kennedy, National Geographic Channel.

ACC also presented 42 Beacon Awards representing work by cable companies, cable systems, programming networks, and cable associations in categories such as community relations, public service announcements and social media communications.

