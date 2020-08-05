KIFI Idaho Falls Anchor Honas Sets Retirement After 30 Years At Station

Karole Honas, anchor and reporter at KIFI Idaho Falls, will retire August 28. She’s spent 30 years at KIFI, known as Local News 8.

Honas grew up in Gooding, Idaho and graduated from the University of Idaho. She started at KPVI Pocatello and left after seven years to raise her children. In 1990 she came to KIFI as a fill-in anchor, with another anchor on maternity leave. Honas ended up spending the next three decades at the station.

Honas anchors the weekday 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts on KIFI, an ABC affiliate, and the 9:35 p.m. Newsline program on Fox station KXPI.

She initiated a half-hour show, Tough Talk, that ran on Sunday afternoons.

Honas taught broadcast producing and writing at Idaho State University for 14 years. She has been on the advisory board for the School of Journalism and Mass Media in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Idaho.

“Honas is a role model for young reporters and anchors, helping them prepare for jobs in larger media markets,” said Patricia Hart, interim director of the School of Journalism and Mass Media.