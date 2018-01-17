Kiesch Joins ABC News

Zachary Kiesch is joining ABC News in New York as a correspondent, ABC News President James Goldston told staffers in an e-mail.



Kiesch was most recently with WNYW-TV in New York and, before joining that Fox station, was a reporter at NBC's WRC-TV Washington.



"Throughout his career Zachary has been drawn to the intersection of class and race, reporting on criminal justice reform, education and housing issues," said Goldston.