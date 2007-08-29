Kids' WB! Adds Four Series to Fall Line-Up
Kids' WB! announced its fall 2007 lineup yesterday with four new animated series joining such returning shows as The Batman, Tom and Jerry Tales and Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Get A Clue. All series will premiere new episodes on Saturday, September 22, on The CW.
Among the new shows announced by Senior VP/General Manager Betsy McGowen are Will & Dewitt (Cookie Jar Entertainment), about an ordinary kid who navigates his world with the help of his "life coach," Dewitt, a talking frog, and Magi-Nation (Cookie Jar Entertainment and Daewon Media), a multiplatform show with interactive Web content.
Also new to the line-up is the martial-arts romp Skunk Fu! (Cartoon Saloon, Telegael and Hoek, Line and Thinker), which currently airs in the UK and Australia, and Eon Kid, about an 11-year old suddenly able to channel the ancient powers of the Fist of Eon. The series features computer-generated animation produced by Daiwon C&A Holdings Co., Design Storm Co., BRB International and Manga Entertainment, and is distributed by Starz Media.
Early in 2008, Kids WB! will add two more animated series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, from Culver Entertainment, and World of Quest, based on the Komikwerks graphic novel series by Jason Kruse, and produced by Cookie Jar Entertainment.
