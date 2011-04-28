Kids Upfront Market Robust, Dauman Says

Viacom Earnings Jump In Second Quarter

The kids market is underway, according to Philippe Dauman,

CEO of Viacom, which owns the top kids network, Nickelodeon.

Dauman said during the earnings call on Thursday morning that the market is robust, and that at this point Nickelodeon

has already sold more volume than it had at this time last year.

He said key categories were up including toys and autos.

The kids upfront this year is expected to top $1 billion, up

sharply from last year.