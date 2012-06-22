Kids Upfront Market Opens With Focus on Nickelodeon

The kids segment of the upfront is underway and some

advertisers are sending some extra dollars to Nickelodeon's rivals following

the sudden double-digit ratings drop that hit the market leader during the

fourth quarter.

Nickelodeon, however, remains dominant, and has been able to

retain its pricing power despite the viewership issues suffered by SpongeBob SquarePants and other aging

franchises on the network.

With broadcast virtually wrapped up and most major cable

networks more than halfway done making upfront deals, the kids market sprang to

life this week.

Media buyers said the ratings plunge at Nickelodeon, long

the market leader, could lead to a share shift if Nickelodeon pressed for price

increases. But despite ratings gains by the non-commercial Disney Channel and

Cartoon Network, advertisers still need to do a significant amount of business

with Nick, limiting possible reductions in spending.

Cartoon Network was doing business and getting mid-to-high single-digit increases in high-demand pre-holiday time periods, according to market sources.

Overall, the market is expected to be flat with categories

like electronic games growing, but the movie business dropping from last year.

The big drop in Nickelodeon's ratings happened during last

year's fourth quarter. Because that's the key holiday season in the kids

business, Nick had to provide its advertisers with a blizzard of make-goods

during the quarter.

Buyers said that Nickelodeon was able to buy some goodwill

by the way it made its advertisers whole when ratings dropped. "The handled it

appropriately and professionally," on buyer said.

Philippe Dauman, CEO of parent company Viacom, described the

drop as "inexplicable." Some analysts blame kids programming being available on

Netflix for some of the decline.

The ratings shortfall led to a drop in ad revenues and

disappointing earnings for Viacom in the fourth quarter.