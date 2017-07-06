Kids Series ‘Lost in Oz’ Debuts on Amazon Aug. 4

Lost in Oz, an animated series targeted at children ages 6 to 11, premieres on Amazon Prime Aug. 4. The series, which expands on the Amazon Original special, Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure, is an adaptation of the Oz books from L. Frank Baum. The special, at an hour and eight minutes, will be broken into three episodes, with 10 new episodes added on.

Lost in Oz features the voice talent of Ashley Boettcher, Gina Gershon, Allison Mack and Jorge Diaz. It sees 12-year-old Dorothy discover her mother’s magical travel journal hidden beneath the floorboards of their Kansas home. The book triggers a tornado, which rips her house from its foundation and transports Dorothy and her dog, Toto, to Emerald City, which Amazon calls “a bustling, modern metropolis.” In order to get home, Dorothy learns she must acquire every element on Oz’s “periodic table of magic.” Her allies along the way are West, Ojo, Reigh the Lion, Scarecrow and Glinda the Good.

“We’re excited for families everywhere to experience the magic of this serialized action-adventure comedy, led by a fearless female character and featuring a diverse group of friends,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “The Lost in Oz pilot and the extended special were extremely popular with young viewers and parents alike, and the new series, poised to be the next Oz-based classic, serves up even more fun for fans.”

Lost in Oz is created by Bureau of Magic and animated by Polygon Pictures. The series is developed and executive produced by Abram Makowka, Darin Mark, Jared Mark and Mark Warshaw.

The Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special is currently available to stream.