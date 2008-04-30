Kids Raising Readers to Roll Out in 10 More Stations

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS picked noncommercial stations in 10 more markets to roll out their Kids Raising Readers initiative.

The initiative -- funded by the Department of Education under its Ready to Learn grants -- is an attempt to provide caregivers with multiplatform content to help improve kids’ reading skills.

Following the flap over Ready to Learn series Postcards from Buster, the DOE revamped its RTL grant to make sure the noncommercial programming focused on curriculum-based education targeted to low-income families.

The new stations are WHRO Hampton Roads, Va.; Iowa Public Television; Louisiana Public Broadcasting; WLJT Martin, Tenn.; WNPT Nashville, Tenn.; WSRE Pensacola, Fla.; WAET Phoenix, Ariz.; WFSU Tallahassee, Fla.; WHUT Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.