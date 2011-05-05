Kids Have A 'Minute to Win It' at Wendy's
NBCUniversal's Television Consumer Products Group has
joined with Wendy's, the fast food chain, to bring the network's popular game
show Minute to Win It to kids.
Beginning May 16, each Wendy's Kids' Meal bag will be
branded with Minute to Win It elements and include one of five challenges
featured on the show, such as "Bucket Heading" and "Stack Attack," nationwide
for six weeks. The licensed promotion was brokered by Joy Tashjian Marketinz
Group, who represents NBC programming.
"We are proud to partner with Wendy's to bring the fun
and excitement of Minute to Win It challenges to families across the
country," said Kim Niemi, senior vice president, NBCUniversal Television
Consumer Products Group. "These Minute to Win It challenges will be a
huge hit with both parents and children for hours on end."
"The Minute to Win It program is a perfect fit for
Wendy's 'Pause. Play. Together.Â®' initiative, which encourages parents to spend
time with their children," said Bob Holtcamp, senior vice president, brand marketing.
"This Kids' Meal promotion is a great partnership with a very popular and
exciting network program, and one that can really be fun for the whole family."
The promotion extends to the Web, where consumers can
enter a promotion code found in each Kids' Meal for a 20 percent discount on
all Minute to Win It products at the NBC online store, as well as a presence
on the Wendy's website.
