Kids Have A 'Minute to Win It' at Wendy's

NBCUniversal's Television Consumer Products Group has

joined with Wendy's, the fast food chain, to bring the network's popular game

show Minute to Win It to kids.

Beginning May 16, each Wendy's Kids' Meal bag will be

branded with Minute to Win It elements and include one of five challenges

featured on the show, such as "Bucket Heading" and "Stack Attack," nationwide

for six weeks. The licensed promotion was brokered by Joy Tashjian Marketinz

Group, who represents NBC programming.

"We are proud to partner with Wendy's to bring the fun

and excitement of Minute to Win It challenges to families across the

country," said Kim Niemi, senior vice president, NBCUniversal Television

Consumer Products Group. "These Minute to Win It challenges will be a

huge hit with both parents and children for hours on end."

"The Minute to Win It program is a perfect fit for

Wendy's 'Pause. Play. Together.Â®' initiative, which encourages parents to spend

time with their children," said Bob Holtcamp, senior vice president, brand marketing.

"This Kids' Meal promotion is a great partnership with a very popular and

exciting network program, and one that can really be fun for the whole family."

The promotion extends to the Web, where consumers can

enter a promotion code found in each Kids' Meal for a 20 percent discount on

all Minute to Win It products at the NBC online store, as well as a presence

on the Wendy's website.