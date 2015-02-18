Kidoodle.TV Partners for Three New Shows

A Parent Media Co. announced Wednesday three new content partnerships for Kidoodle.TV, its children's subscription-video platform. The deals will bring True Blue Media Productions' Alex & The Kaleidoscope, Rainbow Songs Inc.'s Dinostory, and BrighterMoon Productions' Tea Time with Tayla to the service.

The three series have a combined YouTube viewership of 74 million, according to A Parent Media.

“Feedback and data received from our users has made it clear— today’s kids demand diverse content not found on traditional television,” said A Parent Media and Kidoodle.TV chief content officer Jared Dielwart. “This demand has led to the remarkable success of producers like these and we are thrilled to work with such talented creatives to bring this exciting content to our audience.”

Kidoodle.TV is a commercial-free streaming service targeted at children ages 12 and under.