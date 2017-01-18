Kid Rock Kicks Off Dan Rather’s ‘Big Interview’

A new season of Dan Rather’s The Big Interview starts up on AXS TV Feb. 14. Season five features 18 episodes and starts off with an interview with Kid Rock.

Also lined up for 2017 are Sheryl Crow, Kix Brooks, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Crystal Gayle.

“For over 60 years, Dan Rather has been one of the most respected names in journalism,” said Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior VP, programming and development. “His unprecedented ability to connect and get his subjects to candidly speak about their lives and careers adds a new depth to his interviews, giving viewers a chance to see a side of their favorite artists that isn’t often made visible to the public.”

Rather anchored CBS Evening News from 1981 to 2005.

Formerly known as HDNet, AXS TV was launched in 2012 by Mark Cuban. It is focused on music, stand-up comedy and mixed martial arts programming.