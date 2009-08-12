KHOU Launches 4:30 a.m. Newscast

Belo owned KHOU Houston, TX is launching a 4:30 a.m. morning newscast beginning Labor Day, September 7, 2009. The new program, 11News First Look will serve as a lead-in to 11News This Morning at 5 a.m., and will be anchored by reporter Sherry Williams and meteorologist David Paul.

"Houston is a 24/7 town," said Susan McEldoon, KHOU President and General Manager and recipient of B&C's Station General Manager of the Year Award in 2008. "We want to be there for early risers, commuters, shift workers or anyone else who is up early looking for important information to help them start their day. 11News First Look is created with them in mind."

Local stations across the country have been breaking into the 4:30 a.m. timeslot in an effort to differentiate themselves from the competition. KMAX Sacramento, CA and WTVT Tampa, FL are among the stations that have expanded into the early morning in the past few months.