‘Khloe & Lamar' Premiere Nets 2.6 Million Viewers
The series premiere of Khloe
& Lamar on E! Sunday drew almost 2.6 million total viewers and earned a
1.93 household rating.
The series, which stars Khloe Kardashian and her L.A. Lakers
husband Lamar Odom, posted a 3.52 rating with women 18-34.
Compared to other Kardashians
spinoff premieres, Khloe & Lamar
fell short of the recent Kourtney &
Kim Take New York opener, which earned a record 3 million total viewers. It
was about on par with the first and second season debuts of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, which
drew 2.7 million and 2.6 million watchers, respectively.
The series debut of The
Dance Scene immediately following attracted almost 1.3 million viewers and
drew a 1.02 household rating.
