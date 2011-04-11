‘Khloe & Lamar' Premiere Nets 2.6 Million Viewers

The series premiere of Khloe

& Lamar on E! Sunday drew almost 2.6 million total viewers and earned a

1.93 household rating.

The series, which stars Khloe Kardashian and her L.A. Lakers

husband Lamar Odom, posted a 3.52 rating with women 18-34.

Compared to other Kardashians

spinoff premieres, Khloe & Lamar

fell short of the recent Kourtney &

Kim Take New York opener, which earned a record 3 million total viewers. It

was about on par with the first and second season debuts of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, which

drew 2.7 million and 2.6 million watchers, respectively.

The series debut of The

Dance Scene immediately following attracted almost 1.3 million viewers and

drew a 1.02 household rating.